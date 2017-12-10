49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Tops 100 yards in win
Godowin caught six of 12 targets for 106 yards in Sunday's 26-16 win over Houston.
Goodwin has been the biggest beneficiary of Jimmy Garoppolo's insertion under center, as the speedy wide receiver has compiled 14 catches for 205 yards in Garoppolo's two starts after snagging a combined 27 balls in his first 11 games this season. If he's still available on your waiver wire, teams in need of receiving help should give Goodwin serious consideration for the stretch run.
