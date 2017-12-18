Goodwin caught 10 of 13 targets for 114 yards and carried one time for an additional 10 yards during Sunday's 25-23 win over the Titans.

Goodwin once again led the team in targets, catches and yards as they came from behind for a last-second victory. Surprisingly, none of his catches on the day went for longer than 18 yards, as he continues to transition into a primary receiving role for Jimmy Garoppolo. The latter's acquisition has had a profound effect on Goodwin, who is averaging eight catches and 106.3 yards per game in three contests with his new signal caller. In the midst of the best stretch of his career, Goodwin will face a tough opponent in the Jaguars next week.