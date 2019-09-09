Goodwin caught one of three targets for seven yards in Week 1 against the Buccaneers.

Goodwin was one of four 49ers receivers to be targeted three times, with only George Kittle surpassing that mark. However, he failed to show much rapport with Jimmy Garappolo, converting only his first target int a reception. Known for his speed and ability as a deep threat, Goodwin was only targeted on short passes, also a concerning factor for his potential role on the team. He'll look to get more involved in Week 2, when the team will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.