49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Totals only seven yards
Goodwin caught one of three targets for seven yards in Week 1 against the Buccaneers.
Goodwin was one of four 49ers receivers to be targeted three times, with only George Kittle surpassing that mark. However, he failed to show much rapport with Jimmy Garappolo, converting only his first target int a reception. Known for his speed and ability as a deep threat, Goodwin was only targeted on short passes, also a concerning factor for his potential role on the team. He'll look to get more involved in Week 2, when the team will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Listed as starter•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Returns to action•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Exits Wednesday's practice•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Draft hints at smaller role•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Not assured of starting job•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Won't play against Rams•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...