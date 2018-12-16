Goodwin (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is expected to play, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 49ers should have their full complement of skill-position players available in Week 15, as running back Matt Breida (ankle) and fellow starting wideout Dante Pettis (foot) are also on track to play despite questionable designations. After missing the 49ers' previous two games due to a personal matter before returning to action last week, Goodwin saw a restricted snap count in the 49ers' Dec. 9 win over the Broncos. Assuming the calf doesn't prove to be too much of a hindrance, he should take on a larger workload Sunday.