49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Tracking to play Sunday
Goodwin (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is expected to play, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The 49ers should have their full complement of skill-position players available in Week 15, as running back Matt Breida (ankle) and fellow starting wideout Dante Pettis (foot) are also on track to play despite questionable designations. After missing the 49ers' previous two games due to a personal matter before returning to action last week, Goodwin saw a restricted snap count in the 49ers' Dec. 9 win over the Broncos. Assuming the calf doesn't prove to be too much of a hindrance, he should take on a larger workload Sunday.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Questionable after limited practice•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Added to injury report•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Just two catches in return•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Full participant in return•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Slated to practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Slated to return to team Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...