Head coach Kyle Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com after Sunday's 34-13 win versus the Rams that Goodwin will fly back to San Francisco with the team.

Clearly, the news is positive after Goodwin was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He'll still have to make his way through the concussion protocol, but months remain before the 49ers take part in any meaningful activity. On the season, Goodwin recorded 56 catches (on 105 targets) for 962 yards and two touchdowns, during which he showed a budding rapport with Jimmy Garoppolo. At the very least, Goodwin will act as a big-play threat in 2018 opposite Pierre Garcon, who is working his way back from a season-ending neck injury.