49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Traveling home with team
Head coach Kyle Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com after Sunday's 34-13 win versus the Rams that Goodwin will fly back to San Francisco with the team.
Clearly, the news is positive after Goodwin was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He'll still have to make his way through the concussion protocol, but months remain before the 49ers take part in any meaningful activity. On the season, Goodwin recorded 56 catches (on 105 targets) for 962 yards and two touchdowns, during which he showed a budding rapport with Jimmy Garoppolo. At the very least, Goodwin will act as a big-play threat in 2018 opposite Pierre Garcon, who is working his way back from a season-ending neck injury.
More News
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...