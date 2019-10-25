49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Uncertain to play
Goodwin (personal) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports that Goodwin has been excused from the team to tend to a personal matter, and he wouldn't be able to play if the 49ers had a game Friday. The 49ers have sufficient depth at wide receiver, with Emmanuel Sanders joining the team and both Dante Pettis (knee) and Deebo Samuel (groin) cleared to play.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Thursday DNP not injury related•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Logs just seven snaps•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Back on the field Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Under evaluation for head injury•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Forgettable performance•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Excused from practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 WR preview: Allen concerns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 8 TE Preview: Stream Brate
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 8 at tight end, including a surprising...
-
Week 8 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 8 plus offers...