Goodwin (personal) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports that Goodwin has been excused from the team to tend to a personal matter, and he wouldn't be able to play if the 49ers had a game Friday. The 49ers have sufficient depth at wide receiver, with Emmanuel Sanders joining the team and both Dante Pettis (knee) and Deebo Samuel (groin) cleared to play.