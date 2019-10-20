Play

Goodwin left Sunday's game at Washington to be evaluated for a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Before his first-quarter departure, Goodwin was unable to make an impact in the box score on his only target. Richie James projects to get more snaps at outside receiver as long as Goodwin is sidelined.

