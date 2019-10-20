49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Under evaluation for head injury
Goodwin left Sunday's game at Washington to be evaluated for a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Before his first-quarter departure, Goodwin was unable to make an impact in the box score on his only target. Richie James projects to get more snaps at outside receiver as long as Goodwin is sidelined.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Forgettable performance•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Excused from practice•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Posts 56 combined yards in win•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Just two targets Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Goes long against Bengals•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Totals only seven yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...