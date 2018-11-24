49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Unlikely to play Sunday
Goodwin was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay due to a personal matter, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Goodwin was excused from practice early in the week due to a personal issue but had returned to practice and avoided a game designation by Friday. It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old is dealing with the same matter, but he's nonetheless been excused from the team to address it. With Pierre Garcon (knee) already ruled out, the 49ers will likely be without their top two wide receivers Sunday, leaving Kendrick Bourne and Dante Pettis as the top remaining options.
