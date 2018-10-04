Goodwin (hamstring, quadriceps) was limited in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 49ers bumped Goodwin from DNP to a limited participant in the span of two days, setting up the wideout for even more work to wrap up Week 5 prep. While he'll aim for a full session Friday, he doesn't seem to be in danger of sitting out Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Unfortunately for the wideout, injuries to his upper leg appear to have sapped him of his field-stretching potential, as he has just one catch of 20-plus yards in three games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories