Goodwin (Achilles/calf) will not play in Sunday's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Goodwin finished an injury-plagued season with 23 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns on 43 targets in 11 games, barely making any noise outside of a 4-126-2 receiving line against the Packers in Week 6. He wasn't the best version of himself even when he managed to suit up, and it obviously didn't help that he caught passes from Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard instead of Jimmy Garoppolo (knee). The speedy 28-year-old should still have a place in the 49ers' long-term plan, with 2019 marking the first season of the three-year contract extension he signed in March. As for the immediate future, San Francisco is left with four healthy wide receivers for Week 17 -- Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Richie James and Steven Dunbar.