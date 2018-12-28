49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Won't play against Rams
Goodwin (Achilles/calf) will not play in Sunday's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Goodwin finished an injury-plagued season with 23 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns on 43 targets in 11 games, barely making any noise outside of a 4-126-2 receiving line against the Packers in Week 6. He wasn't the best version of himself even when he managed to suit up, and it obviously didn't help that he caught passes from Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard instead of Jimmy Garoppolo (knee). The speedy 28-year-old should still have a place in the 49ers' long-term plan, with 2019 marking the first season of the three-year contract extension he signed in March. As for the immediate future, San Francisco is left with four healthy wide receivers for Week 17 -- Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Richie James and Steven Dunbar.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...