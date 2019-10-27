49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Won't play Sunday
Goodwin (personal) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Panthers.
Excused late in the week to tend to a personal matter, Goodwin will remain away from the team for the time being. In his stead, newcomer Emmanuel Sanders is the team's most experienced pass catcher by a long shot and will look to put his stamp on the 49ers offense for the first time.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Uncertain to play•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Thursday DNP not injury related•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Logs just seven snaps•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Back on the field Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Under evaluation for head injury•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Forgettable performance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...