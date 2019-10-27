Goodwin (personal) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Panthers.

Excused late in the week to tend to a personal matter, Goodwin will remain away from the team for the time being. In his stead, newcomer Emmanuel Sanders is the team's most experienced pass catcher by a long shot and will look to put his stamp on the 49ers offense for the first time.

