Pline has signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

After playing both basketball and football at Ferris State University, Pline transferred to Furman for his graduate senior season. He ultimately tallied 282 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 31 receptions. Although it figures to be an uphill battle, the rookie projects to compete with the likes of Cameron Latu (knee), Eric Saubert, Brayden Willis and Jake Tonges for a depth tight end role behind George Kittle in the upcoming season.