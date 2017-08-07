With Brian Hoyer acting as the unquestioned starter in San Francisco, Barkley will compete with rookie C.J. Beathard for the primary backup role this preseason, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Initially it seemed like the backup job was a lock for the USC product, but Beathard's rapid progression has placed him in a position battle with Barkley. The 26-year-old would figure to have an advantage to win the backup job over the rookie signal caller, but with a new coaching regime in town, the playing field may be more even than initially expected. Whoever comes out of camp as the 49ers' primary backup will have a decent shot as seeing the field this season when you consider starter Brian Hoyer's lengthy injury history.