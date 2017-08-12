49ers' Matt Barkley: Solid in 49ers debut
Barkley completed 10 of 17 pass attempts for 168 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions in Friday's preseason win over the Chiefs.
The 26-year-old was solid in his first action under center in San Francisco, showing accuracy and poise in he pocket against Kansas City's second-string defense. The only knock on his performance was an inability to finish two redzone drives that ended in field goal attempts. Brian Hoyer has already been announced as the 49ers' starting quarterback, so Barkley will have to fend off rookie C.J. Beathard in a battle for backup duties.
