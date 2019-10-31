49ers' Matt Breida: Active for Week 9

Breida (ankle) is listed as active Thursday at Arizona.

Despite Breida and Raheem Mostert (knee) having their practice reps inhibited this week, the 49ers will have all four running backs on the 53-man roster (also, Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson) available to them. Breida himself has the largest offensive snap share of the group for the season, but Coleman is coming off a four-touchdown performance this past Sunday against the Panthers.

