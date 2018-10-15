49ers' Matt Breida: Active Week 6
Breida (shoulder/ankle) is listed as active Monday in Green Bay.
Breida has progressed from 'doubtful' in the mind of coach Kyle Shanahan last Monday to active within the span of a week. Due to the number of injuries that have befallen him the past few months, Breida may be on a pitch count, though, especially with Alfred Morris available to the backfield.
More News
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Expected to suit up Monday•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Remains hopeful to play Monday•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Questionable for Monday•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Misses another practice•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Not practicing, deemed day-to-day•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Considered 'doubtful' to play Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6