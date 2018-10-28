Breida (ankle) is listed as active Sunday in Arizona.

Per usual, Breida will put aside any concern about his health and suit up. However, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Breida's snap count is expected to be limited, likely to avoid the early departures that have befallen him the past few games. With that knowledge, Breida may start but yield a fair amount of the backfield reps to Raheem Mostert, who has totaled 23 touches the last two contests. Meanwhile, Alfred Morris also is available for the occasional snap.

