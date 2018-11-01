Breida (ankle) is listed as active Thursday against the Raiders.

Per usual, Breida is playing with his health compromised, but it hasn't stopped him from leading the backfield most weeks this season. In a Week 8 loss at Arizona, he handled 31 (of 66) snaps on offense, which was nearly three times the usage of fellow running backs Raheem Mostert (12) and Alfred Morris (11). With Mostert tending to an ankle injury himself, Breida seems like a safe bet to maintain the upper hand in the 49ers backfield.

