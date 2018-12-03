49ers' Matt Breida: Aggravates ankle in warmups
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Breida aggravated his ankle injury during pregame warmups for Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Seahawks, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This is the obvious explanation for Jeff Wilson piling up 134 yards on 23 touches while Breida was limited to six yards on five carries and 51 yards on three receptions. The second-year pro had no problem playing through shoulder and knee injuries in September, but the ankle issue has continued to pop up throughout the season. Sitting at 2-10 ahead of a Week 14 game against Denver, the 49ers might want to consider allowing to Breida get some rest.
