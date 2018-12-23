Breida (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears.

Injured to start the second quarter, Breida was able to walk off the field under his own power before making a visit to the blue sideline tent and eventually the locker room. The culprit was again his ankle, which has forced one absence and numerous other in-game departures this season. Expect Jeff Wilson to carry the load in the event Breida doesn't reenter the contest.

