49ers' Matt Breida: Aggravates ankle
Breida aggravated his ankle toward the end of Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Seahawks, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Breida played until the final few snaps of the game, finishing with 17 carries for 50 yards and five catches for 46 yards (on five targets). The 49ers held him out for a week the last time he aggravated his lingering ankle injury, allowing Jeff Wilson to pile up 23 carries for 90 yards in a 20-14 win over the Broncos in Week 14. While a cautious approach would make sense with the 49ers sitting at 4-10, the team has consistently been aggressive allowing Breida to play through injuries all season. Wilson would be primed for heavy usage if Breida ends up missing a Week 16 home game against the Bears.
