49ers' Matt Breida: Available to return Sunday

Breida (head) cleared the concussion protocol Sunday at Washington, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Despite being poked in the eye on the play in which he left the game in the second half, Breida is available to return, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Breida will look to build upon his eight carries for 35 yards and one catch (on one target) for one yard.

