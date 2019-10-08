49ers' Matt Breida: Big game against Browns

Breida rushed 11 times for 114 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 31-3 win over the Browns. He also caught all three of his targets for 15 yards and another score.

Breida started the game with a bang, ripping off a career-long, 83-yard touchdown run on San Francisco's first offensive play of the night. The jet-heeled tailback then followed that with a five-yard touchdown catch two drives later. Overall, those contributions fueled Breida's impressive performance, which came while fellow tailback Tevin Coleman returned to the fold following an ankle injury. In his first action since Week 1, Coleman actually led the Niners with 16 carries, gaining 97 yards and scoring once himself. Going forward, it'll be interesting to see how Breida and Coleman split snaps in the backfield, but considering they play in arguably the league's best running scheme, there could be enough production to go around for both of them to retain formidable fantasy value.