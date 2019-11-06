49ers' Matt Breida: Boost in blocking incoming
Breida and co-starter Tevin Coleman are set to receive huge boosts in the rushing game with the potential returns of Joe Staley (lower leg), Kyle Juszczyk (knee) and Mike McGlinchey (knee) as soon as this Monday against the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
All three key cogs in the 49ers' blocking unit returned to practice simultaneously Tuesday from lengthy layoffs. McGlinchey's status is still in question, but Staley and Juszczyk claimed that they are both "100 percent" heading into a pivotal matchup against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. San Francisco has been making do while its starting tackles and fullback remained sidelined, but some (or all) of their returns will provide a huge boost in terms of running lanes for both Breida and Coleman, who have been splitting touches and gashing defenses fairly evenly this season. The former has performed well in the seven contests since Staley went down to injury, rushing for 487 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and scoring two total touchdowns over that span. That said, there is no doubt that receiving both All-Pro tackles and a fullback -- a position key to Kyle Shanahan's power-run scheme -- will make life easier for both of San Francisco's starting running backs for the second half of the campaign.
