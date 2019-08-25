49ers' Matt Breida: Chief offensive producer in win
Breida ran for 44 yards on seven carries, adding two receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 27-17 preseason win against the Chiefs.
The 24-year-old back made his 2019 preseason debut last week against the Broncos, but didn't make the offensive impact we grew accustomed to seeing last year when he racked up 1,075 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns. Breida's former Georgia Southern teammate, Jerick McKinnon continues to battle his way back from an ACL injury suffered last summer, leaving early-season first-team carries up for grabs between him and free-agent signing Tevin Coleman. Breida's grown tremendously more efficient from his rookie campaign when he averaged an already-respectable 4.4 yards per carry, picking up his output to 5.4 yards per rush over his past 16 regular and preseason contests.
