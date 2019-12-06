49ers' Matt Breida: Cleared for Week 14 return

Breida (ankle) isn't listed on the final injury report for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Breida returns from a three-game absence for a tough matchup, facing a Saints defense that's shut down running backs to the tune of 3.5 yards per carry (third) and 62.3 rushing yards per game (second). Raheem Mostert pushed Tevin Coleman out of the picture in last week's 20-17 loss to Baltimore, but coach Kyle Shanahan could turn back to a committee now that Breida is ready to play. It's hard to recommend any of the three as a Week 14 fantasy option, as the workload uncertainty creates an ugly floor.