Breida (ankle) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Breida will continue playing through the same ankle injury that's bothered him for most of the season, hoping to avoid an in-game setback like the one he suffered during overtime of last week's 26-23 win over the Seahawks. He led the Niners in both carries (17) and receptions (five) during that contest, while Jeff Wilson was limited to seven touches. It is possible the team evens out the distribution this weekend in an effort to avoid another setback with Breida's ankle.