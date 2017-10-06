Breida (ankle) was a full practice participant Friday and does not have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Indianapolis.

With Carlos Hyde (hip) also logging a full practice and getting removed from the injury report, Breida figures to fill his usual complementary role. The undrafted rookie had a season-high 10 touches in last week's 18-15 overtime loss to Arizona, but he had just 15 total touches in the 49ers' first three games.