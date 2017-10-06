49ers' Matt Breida: Cleared to face Colts
Breida (ankle) was a full practice participant Friday and does not have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Indianapolis.
With Carlos Hyde (hip) also logging a full practice and getting removed from the injury report, Breida figures to fill his usual complementary role. The undrafted rookie had a season-high 10 touches in last week's 18-15 overtime loss to Arizona, but he had just 15 total touches in the 49ers' first three games.
More News
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...