49ers' Matt Breida: Cleared to face Seattle
Breida (ankle) doesn't have a designation on the 49ers' final injury report ahead of Sunday's game in Seattle.
Breida upgraded to full participation Friday after logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. He has been banged up for nearly every game this season, yet still ranks third among 49 qualified rushers with 5.8 yards per carry. While unchallenged as the leader of the San Francisco backfield, Breida ceded eight touches to Jeff Wilson during last week's 27-9 loss in Tampa Bay. With no chance at a playoff berth or even a respectable record, the 49ers don't have any incentive to give Breida more than 15-to-20 touches per game.
