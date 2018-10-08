49ers' Matt Breida: Considered 'doubtful' to play Week 6
Coach Kyle Shanahan called Breida (ankle) "doubtful" for next Monday's game at Green Bay, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
After Breida was diagnosed with a mid-ankle sprain earlier Monday, the 49ers seem to be coming to their senses with the running back, who has tended to a separated shoulder, hyperextended right knee and another shoulder injury since the preseason opener. Despite having the benefit of an extra day to prepare for a visit to Lambeau Field, Shanahan seems resigned to the fact Breida will be hard-pressed to be cleared to play Week 5. A bit of rest should be welcomed by Breida with the 49ers schedule offering up three games in the span of 12 days from Weeks 6-8. Barring an addition to the backfield, expect Alfred Morris to be the lead runner, Kyle Juszczyk to act as the pass-catching back and Raheem Mostert to provide support during Breida's likely absence.
