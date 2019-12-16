49ers' Matt Breida: Coughs up two fumbles, loses one
Breida ran for 11 yards on four carries and lost one fumble during Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Falcons. He also caught both of his targets for six receiving yards.
Breida accounted for 15 scrimmage yards on four first-half touches, but he quickly fell out of the rotation after fumbling on consecutive third-quarter carries -- the first of which rolled out of bounds, but the second which was recovered by Atlanta's De'Vondre Campbell. From that point forward the 24-year-old back was not entrusted with another offensive touch, as Raheem Mostert closed out the afternoon with 10 more rush attempts than any other San Francisco RB. Breida's role in the 49ers' ground attack is difficult to predict heading into a Week 16 matchup versus a Rams defense that entered Sunday as a top-12 unit against the run.
