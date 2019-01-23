Breida (ankle) will be joined by Jerick McKinnon (knee) in the San Francisco backfield for 2019, Joe Fann of the team's official website reports.

Breida was expected to handle the smaller portion of a timeshare before McKinnon suffered a torn ACL eight days before the start of the regular season. The second-year pro responded with a monstrously efficient campaign, averaging 5.3 yards on 153 carries and 9.7 yards on 27 catches (31 targets) despite playing through an ankle sprain for most of the year. Breida finally landed on injured reserve for Week 17, but there hasn't been any report of offseason surgery in the works. He'll likely return to health long before McKinnon, now benefiting from two seasons of experience under coach Kyle Shanahan. The San Francisco backfield will require close monitoring throughout the offseason and into training camp, as the team presumably hopes to carve out major roles for both Breida and McKinnon, assuming the latter makes a full recovery.