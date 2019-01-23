49ers' Matt Breida: Could lose work to McKinnon
Breida (ankle) will be joined by Jerick McKinnon (knee) in the San Francisco backfield for 2019, Joe Fann of the team's official website reports.
Breida was expected to handle the smaller portion of a timeshare before McKinnon suffered a torn ACL eight days before the start of the regular season. The second-year pro responded with a monstrously efficient campaign, averaging 5.3 yards on 153 carries and 9.7 yards on 27 catches (31 targets) despite playing through an ankle sprain for most of the year. Breida finally landed on injured reserve for Week 17, but there hasn't been any report of offseason surgery in the works. He'll likely return to health long before McKinnon, now benefiting from two seasons of experience under coach Kyle Shanahan. The San Francisco backfield will require close monitoring throughout the offseason and into training camp, as the team presumably hopes to carve out major roles for both Breida and McKinnon, assuming the latter makes a full recovery.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
Super Bowl Fantasy football picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...