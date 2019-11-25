49ers' Matt Breida: Could return Week 13

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Breida (ankle) "has a chance" to play Sunday against the Ravens, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Breida didn't practice over the previous two weeks as he recovered from a low-ankle sprain. His initial timetable was 1-to-2 weeks, so he's approaching his expected return date. The 24-year-old running back will first need to make his presence felt at practice, and his first chance will be Wednesday.