Breida should remain involved in San Francisco's running back rotation following the signing of Jerick McKinnon, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The path to a starting job closed up for Breida almost as quickly as it opened after the 49ers signed McKinnon to a four-year deal earlier this week to replace Carlos Hyde, who signed his own multi-year deal with the Browns. The undrafted rookie ran for 465 yards and two scores on 105 attempts (4.4 YPC) while serving as the team's change-of-pace back. He also was successful as a pass-catcher -- which is critical in a Kyle Shanahan offense -- accruing 180 yards and another score on 21 receptions. So while he remains second on the team's depth chart, Breida could still see an increase in touches due to his positive results and McKinnon's absence of experience as a full-time starter. Barrows referenced the Atlanta Falcons' 2016 backfield of DeVonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman -- who combined for 2,482 offensive yards and a trip to the Super Bowl under under Shanahan's offensive system -- when describing the type of backfield that could form next season with these two explosive running backs.