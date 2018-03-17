49ers' Matt Breida: Could serve larger role behind new starter
Breida should remain involved in San Francisco's running back rotation following the signing of Jerick McKinnon, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The path to a starting job closed up for Breida almost as quickly as it opened after the 49ers signed McKinnon to a four-year deal earlier this week to replace Carlos Hyde, who signed his own multi-year deal with the Browns. The undrafted rookie ran for 465 yards and two scores on 105 attempts (4.4 YPC) while serving as the team's change-of-pace back. He also was successful as a pass-catcher -- which is critical in a Kyle Shanahan offense -- accruing 180 yards and another score on 21 receptions. So while he remains second on the team's depth chart, Breida could still see an increase in touches due to his positive results and McKinnon's absence of experience as a full-time starter. Barrows referenced the Atlanta Falcons' 2016 backfield of DeVonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman -- who combined for 2,482 offensive yards and a trip to the Super Bowl under under Shanahan's offensive system -- when describing the type of backfield that could form next season with these two explosive running backs.
More News
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...