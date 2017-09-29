Breida would be in line for an expanded role if Carlos Hyde (hip) were to be absent or limited Sunday against the Cardinals, Daniel Brown of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

While Hyde hasn't left much behind this season, Breida has picked up most of the scraps with 11 carries and six targets. No. 3 back Raheem Mostert is mostly a special teams contributor and only has four offensive touches all season. Add it all up and there's potential for Breida to handle a heavy Week 4 workload, though Hyde does seem more likely than not to play.