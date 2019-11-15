49ers' Matt Breida: Deemed doubtful for Week 11

Breida (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Breida wasn't able to practice this week after an ankle sprain forced an early exit from Monday's 27-24 loss to the Seahawks. There isn't any reason to think he'll play against Arizona, but it's at least worth noting that the 49ers listed him as 'doubtful' rather than 'out'. Tevin Coleman figures to lead the backfield, with Raheem Mostert (knee) second through the rotation if he's able to play through his own 'questionable' tag. If not, Jeff Wilson will step in as the No. 2 running back.