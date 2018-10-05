Breida (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Breida was a limited practice participant throughout the week after aggravating his preseason shoulder injury during Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers. He still managed to gain 71 yards on nine carries and three catches while handling his highest snap share (63.3 percent) so far this season. Breida seems to be on the right track for Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff against the Cardinals.