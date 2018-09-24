Coach Kyle Shanahan told Matt Barrows of The Athletic on Monday that Breida has a hyperextended knee.

Breida left Sunday's loss in Kansas City for a string of snaps due to a right knee injury, but he returned and proceeded to rack up 117 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches. Meanwhile, Alfred Morris was utilized solely on the ground, turning 14 carries into 67 yards and one touchdown. Shanahan called Breida questionable this week, making him a tossup to take the practice field Wednesday through Friday. In the event the 49ers take a cautious approach with Breida, Morris likely would be a bell cow for Sunday's road game against the Chargers considering Raheem Mostert is the only other running back on the 49ers' 53-man roster.

