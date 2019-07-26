49ers' Matt Breida: Dodges PUP list
Breida (pectoral) wasn't placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This doesn't necessarily mean he'll have full clearance, but it does suggest Breida is ready for some level of participation. A slight pectoral tear held him out for part of OTAs and June minicamp, with the third-year pro joining Jerick McKinnon (knee) in the 49ers' rehab group. McKinnon will open camp on the PUP list after suffering a minor setback in his ACL rehab earlier this month. Breida and McKinnon are competing with Tevin Coleman for snaps in a crowded backfield.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Drafting QBs in a Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went...
-
ADP Risers and Fallers
Chances are, you aren't drafting for a few weeks. That's good, you've got time. Get a sense...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: ADP
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about Average Draft Position data, highlighting...
-
Fantasy FB breakouts: Winston, Mattison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Camp News: Shepard out with thumb injury
Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb on the first day of practice for the Giants. Chris Towers...