Breida (pectoral) wasn't placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This doesn't necessarily mean he'll have full clearance, but it does suggest Breida is ready for some level of participation. A slight pectoral tear held him out for part of OTAs and June minicamp, with the third-year pro joining Jerick McKinnon (knee) in the 49ers' rehab group. McKinnon will open camp on the PUP list after suffering a minor setback in his ACL rehab earlier this month. Breida and McKinnon are competing with Tevin Coleman for snaps in a crowded backfield.

