Breida (pectoral) didn't play during Saturday's preseason opener against Dallas.

Breida has struggled with a chest injury of late, and although he was able to evade landing on the PUP list, he wasn't deemed fit to play in the first live action of the preseason. He will likely be brought along slowly until the regular season rolls around, meaning he could also potentially sit out next Monday against the Broncos.

