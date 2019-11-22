49ers' Matt Breida: Doubtful for SNF battle

Breida (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Packers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Breida has an impressive history of fighting through injuries to play at a high level, but his absence from practice for a second straight week leaves us with minimal cause for optimism regarding his Week 12 status. The 49ers likely will use Raheem Mostert as the No. 2 running back behind a slumping Tevin Coleman, who just 77 rushing yards on 33 carries (2.3) in three games since his four-touchdown explosion Week 8 against the Panthers. Coleman does have the matchup working in his favor this week, with the Packers allowing 4.8 yards per carry (28th) and 126.9 rushing yards per game (25th).