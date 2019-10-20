Play

49ers' Matt Breida: Evaluated for head injury

Breida was removed from Sunday's contest at Washington to be looked at for a head injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brieda was directed to the sideline by NFL officials, where he proceeded to be evaluated in the blue sideline tent. If a concussion is confirmed, Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson will be the 49ers' remaining active running backs.

