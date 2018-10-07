49ers' Matt Breida: Exits Sunday's game
Breida walked off the field during Sunday's game against the Cardinals, "slowly with some assistance," per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. The running back subsequently had his left leg/knee checked out, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Next up for the 49ers' carries in the event that Breida ends up missing any time are Alfred Morris and Raheem Mostert.
