Breida was removed from Sunday's game against the Chargers in the second half with an apparent shoulder injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Breida separated his shoulder during the first week of the preseason but made it back for the regular-season opener. He then suffered a hyperextended knee last week, leading to a 'questionable' designation for Sunday's game. Breida had eight carries for 32 yards and two catches for 12 yards before he was injured.