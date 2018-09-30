49ers' Matt Breida: Exits with shoulder injury
Breida was removed from Sunday's game against the Chargers in the second half with an apparent shoulder injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Breida separated his shoulder during the first week of the preseason but made it back for the regular-season opener. He then suffered a hyperextended knee last week, leading to a 'questionable' designation for Sunday's game. Breida had eight carries for 32 yards and two catches for 12 yards before he was injured.
More News
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Playing Sunday•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Trending toward playing Sunday•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Expecting a game-time decision•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Officially listed as questionable•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Practices in full Thursday•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....