49ers' Matt Breida: Expected back in Week 14
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he's optimistic Breida (ankle) will be ready to play in the 49ers' Week 14 game versus the Saints, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
After turning in limited practices Wednesday through Friday, Breida looked to have a decent chance at returning to action ahead of Sunday's eventual 20-17 loss to the Ravens, but the 49ers ultimately kept him inactive for a third straight game. Based on Shanahan's comments Monday, it sounds like the 49ers may have just been taking a cautious approach with Breida, who should be closer to 100 percent healthy by the time next weekend arrives. Whenever he's cleared to play, Breida will join a backfield that has been fairly volatile all season in terms of week-to-week workload for all of its members. Tevin Coleman appeared to have emerged as the 49ers' preferred top back heading into Week 13, but he ultimately played just 10 snaps and received six touches in the loss to Baltimore, while Raheem Mostert (19 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown, two catches for eight yards) surprisingly worked as the lead option.
