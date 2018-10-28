49ers' Matt Breida: Expected to play, but limited
Breida (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to an ankle injury, is expected to play but will be limited, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Breida returned to practice Friday as a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. He's mostly had good luck playing through a variety of injuries this season, but he was removed after just five carries when he aggravated his mid-ankle sprain during last week's 39-10 loss to the Rams. It's hard to say if the injury risk is outweighed by his fantastic matchup with an Arizona defense that's giving up 187 scrimmage yards and 1.7 touchdowns per game to running backs this season. This report makes him a risky option even if he is active for Sunday's game.
More News
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Deemed questionable again•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Returns to practice•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: No practice reps Thursday•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Held out despite improvement•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Will be re-evaluated after aggravating injury•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Returns to Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...