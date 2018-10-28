Breida (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to an ankle injury, is expected to play but will be limited, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Breida returned to practice Friday as a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. He's mostly had good luck playing through a variety of injuries this season, but he was removed after just five carries when he aggravated his mid-ankle sprain during last week's 39-10 loss to the Rams. It's hard to say if the injury risk is outweighed by his fantastic matchup with an Arizona defense that's giving up 187 scrimmage yards and 1.7 touchdowns per game to running backs this season. This report makes him a risky option even if he is active for Sunday's game.