49ers' Matt Breida: Expected to play Sunday

Breida (ankle), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, is expected to play in Sunday's game in Baltimore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

He's missed two games due to the injury but was able to return to practice this week on a limited basis. Breida will be back in the mix in the backfield alongside Tevin Coleman in what will likely be a timeshare arrangement, with Raheem Mostert and (to a lesser extent) Jeff Wilson also in the mix.