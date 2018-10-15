49ers' Matt Breida: Expected to suit up Monday
Breida (shoulder/ankle) is expected to play Monday at Green Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Initially considered doubtful to play Week 6 by coach Kyle Shanahan just one week ago, Breida seemingly has progressed enough to gain clearance to suit up. If he does, Breida likely will be in some sort of timeshare with veteran running back Alfred Morris.
