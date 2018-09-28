49ers' Matt Breida: Expecting a game-time decision
Breida (knee) said he will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Breida was effective while playing through a hyperextended knee last week and managed full practice participation Thursday, but he then scaled back to a limited session Friday, perhaps hinting at some level of concern. His comment after Friday's practice will make it difficult for fantasy owners to trust him in their lineups with the Niners kicking off at 4:25 PM ET. Alfred Morris (knee) also is listed as questionable, but there hasn't been anything to suggest he's in danger of missing the game.
