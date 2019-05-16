The 49ers told Breida that he, Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon (knee) will all have significant roles in the 2019 offense, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "They've said, 'Hey, we're going to use all you guys,'" Breida said. "All three of us are going to be used a lot. I don't want to give away any secrets, but we're all going to be used."

The signing of Coleman seemed a bit odd with McKinnon coming back from a torn ACL and Breida coming off a season with 5.3 yards per carry. Coach Kyle Shanahan does tend to create a lot of touches for his running backs, and none of the bunch has ever handled a workhorse role for more than a few weeks at a time. Breida also noted that the ankle injury he played through last season didn't really effect his straight-line speed but had a major impact on his cutting ability. He missed two games and was listed as questionable for six others, yet still finished fourth in YPC and eighth among RBs with 9.7 yards per reception (20-catch min.). Breida doesn't sound concerned about the troublesome ankle impacting his preparation for 2019.